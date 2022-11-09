  • Home
AEEE 2023: Amrita University To Start Registrations For Engineering Programmes By November 18

Amrita University will start the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 registrations by November 18, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 11:44 am IST

Amrita University To Start AEEE 2023 Registrations Soon

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University will start the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 registrations by November 18, 2022. Amrita University conducts AEEE examination for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate engineering courses offered at various campuses of the university. The entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode only.

Aspiring candidates can register for the AEEE 2023 examination on the official website of Amrita University at amrita.edu. The engineering entrance exam will be held in two phases. AEEE phase 1 exam will be conducted before Class 12 board examination and phase 2 will be conducted after the board exams. The AEEE examination syllabus will be based on the CBSE Class 12 and the paper pattern will be similar as JEE Mains.

The university provides admission to students over 70 per cent of seats across its campuses including Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Amaravati through the AEEE examination. While 25 per cent of seats are reserved for candidates with valid JEE Mains score, 3 per cent of seats are reserved for the candidates who take Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and 2 per cent of seats are reserved for candidates who take Pearson UG Entrance Examination (PUEE).

List Of Engineering Courses Offers At Amrita University

  • Aerospace Engineering (AEE)
  • Chemical Engineering (CHE)
  • Civil Engineering (CIE)
  • Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE)
  • Computer and Communication Engineering (CCE)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence -CAI)
  • Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security -CYS)
  • Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC)
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC)
  • Mechanical Engineering (MEE)
