AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Releasing Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check

AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE 2022) phase two result will be announced today, August 7. According to Amrita University, AEEE Rank will be Published by August 7, 6 PM. The candidates can check and download the AEEE 2022 Phase 2 scorecard on the official website- amrita.edu. They need their email ID and date of birth to log in and download the AEEE 2022 scorecard. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

The AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result scorecard includes the candidate's personal details, all India rank, roll number and marks secured in the AEEE exam. After the declaration of the result the AEEE 2022 Counselling process with start. The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be asked to attend AEEE 2022 Counselling.

AEEE 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Open the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham official website - amrita.edu On the homepage, click on the AEEE result link Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields Check and download the AEEE 2022 result for future needs.

AEEE is a national-level entrance examination held annually in both online and offline mode by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.