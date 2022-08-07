AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham scorecard at amrita.edu

AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the result for the Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE 2022) today, August 7. The candidates can check the AEEE result, and download the phase two scorecard on the official website- amrita.edu using their email ID and date of birth.

To download the AEEE 2022 phase two exam scorecard, candidates need tp click on the result link on the official website - amrita.edu. Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields. Download AEEE 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further references.

The AEEE 2022 phase two scorecard includes details of all India rank, roll number and marks obtained in the engineering entrance. The qualified candidates have to attend the AEEE 2022 Counselling, the dates will be notified soon.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts AEEE every year for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.