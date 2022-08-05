  • Home
  • Education
  • AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6

AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6

The candidates need their email ID and date of birth to log in and download the AEEE 2022 Phase 2 scorecard.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 12:16 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

AEEE 2022: Amrita University Reserves 25% Seats For JEE Main, 3% For SAT Candidates
AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Today, Details Here
AEEE 2021: Third Phase Of Amrita University Entrance Exam In July
AEEE 2020: 40 Percent Weightage To Board Marks For Admissions; Online Test To Be Proctored
AEEE 2017: Amrita University Declared Result Today; Check At Amrita.edu
Amrita University AEEE 2017 Application Process Underway; Know How To Apply
AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6
AEEE Phase 2 Result to be declare on August 6
Image credit: Shutterstock

AEEE 2022 Result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result on August 6. The candidates can check and download the AEEE 2022 Phase 2 results online through the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – amrita.edu. The candidates need their email ID and date of birth to log in and download the AEEE 2022 scorecard.

Latest:  AEEE 2022 Cutoff for Opening and Closing Rank. Click Here
Don't Miss: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AEEE 2022 Score. Check Now 
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result scorecard includes the candidate's personal details, all India rank, roll number and marks secured in the AEEE exam. After the declaration of the result the AEEE 2022 Counselling process with start. The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be asked to attend AEEE 2022 Counselling.

The rank list and counselling schedule will also be available along with the AEEE Result. The candidates can register for the counselling process till August 12. Those candidates whose name is on the rank list can appear in the AEEE 2022 counselling process.

AEEE 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Open the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham official website - amrita.edu.

  • On the homepage, click on the AEEE result link.

  • Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields.

  • Check and download the AEEE 2022 result for future needs.

AEEE is a national-level entrance examination held annually in both online and offline mode by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.

Click here for more Education News
Amrita University AEEE Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Slot 1 Ends, Key Points For Shift 2
Live | CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Slot 1 Ends, Key Points For Shift 2
CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key For Over 18 Lakh Candidates Awaited; MBBS, BDS Cut-Off Percentile Here
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key For Over 18 Lakh Candidates Awaited; MBBS, BDS Cut-Off Percentile Here
JEE Main 2022 July Session: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Today
JEE Main 2022 July Session: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Today
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................