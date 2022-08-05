Image credit: Shutterstock AEEE Phase 2 Result to be declare on August 6

AEEE 2022 Result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result on August 6. The candidates can check and download the AEEE 2022 Phase 2 results online through the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – amrita.edu. The candidates need their email ID and date of birth to log in and download the AEEE 2022 scorecard.

The AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result scorecard includes the candidate's personal details, all India rank, roll number and marks secured in the AEEE exam. After the declaration of the result the AEEE 2022 Counselling process with start. The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be asked to attend AEEE 2022 Counselling.

The rank list and counselling schedule will also be available along with the AEEE Result. The candidates can register for the counselling process till August 12. Those candidates whose name is on the rank list can appear in the AEEE 2022 counselling process.

AEEE 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Open the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham official website - amrita.edu.

On the homepage, click on the AEEE result link.

Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields.

Check and download the AEEE 2022 result for future needs.

AEEE is a national-level entrance examination held annually in both online and offline mode by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.