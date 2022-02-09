AEEE 2022: Know About Amrita University Admission Process, Placements

Image credit: Shutterstock Know about Amrita University admission process, placements

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University, the country’s 16th best engineering college as per NIRF 2021 rankings, conducts the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) for admitting students to undergraduate courses. Careers360 held a conversation with Br Maheswar Chaitanya, Chairman of Undergraduate Admissions, Amrita School of Engineering. During the interaction, Mr Maheswar Chaitanya addressed students' queries on the exam dates, admission process, selection criteria, cutoffs, scholarships, campus life, and more.

Read the entire article to know all about the Amrita School of Engineering and the AEEE exam and check the entire session here.

Speaking about the admission process for Amrita School of Engineering, Mr Chaitanya said that the Amrita School of Engineering admissions will be based on the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) only, like every year. The exam will be conducted in offline mode only.

“There will be two phases of the entrance exam - Phase I will be conducted before Class 12 boards and another phase will be conducted afterward. Candidates can appear for both phases and their best score out of two will be considered. The counseling will be conducted after the second phase of AEEE. The AEEE exam pattern will be almost the same as JEE Mains. AEEE syllabus will be based on the CBSE Class 12 only,” he said.

Amrita School of Engineering - Admissions





Discussing the AEEE cut-off, Mr Chaitanya said that the cut-off for Amrita School of Engineering is based on the choice of the branch, the number of students who applied for counseling, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

Regarding the normalisation of marks to shortlist the students, he said, "There will be no normalization process. According to the seat quotes, 70% of seats will be filled based on the AEEE scores, 25% of seats from JEE exam, and the candidates for the rest 5% seats will be shortlisted based on Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and PUE."

Talking about the reservation for female candidates and other special quotas, the Chairman informed that there is no gender-specific reservation or any other special quota available. The selection process is the same. However, students can choose the option for management quota if the secured score on boards is more than 80% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

When asked, "What if the JEE Mains result will be out after the counseling of Amrita School Engineering?" Mr Maheswar Chaitanya said, "Amrita School of Engineering does not consider the JEE Main rank only the scores. Students can appear in all the sessions of JEE Mains and submit their best scores."

Replying to the question, "Is Mathematics as a subject important in the curriculum?" Mr Chaitanya said, "Yes and that makes the curriculum challenging. The importance of Mathematics is because of the problem-solving quotient that engineers need to learn for their better future aspects."

Discussing the total number of seats for engineering in each campus, he informed, "For the Coimbatore campus, there are 1260 seats, the Amritapuri campus has 760 seats, the Bangalore campus has 660 seats, and the last Chennai campus has 420 seats. There are chances of a 10% increase in the total number of seats."

Regarding the allotment criteria for different campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, he said, "Students can choose their Amrita School of Engineering courses and campus according to their choice and convenience."

Amrita School of Engineering - Campuses

Regarding the university fees, he said, “The fees slab of Amrita School of Engineering starts from 1 lakh to 3.5 lakhs. However, the top rankers will get the scholarships according to their merit along with the choice of branch and campus”

Talking about the hostel facility, the Chairman informed, "It is not mandatory for everyone. However, students should be within 20 Kms of campus. The hostel charge is in between Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000 for a year including food and accommodation.

Regarding the option to change the chosen branch after the first year of the curriculum, Mr Maheswar Chaitanya said, "Students can change their branch only after year one. However, this will be based on the merit of the student and the seats available in the other branch."

Discussing the choices in computer science engineering specialisation, he informed, "There are three different options - Computer Science Engineering, Computer Science Engineering in Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science Engineering in Fibre Security. Students can also choose the different electives in computer science in the eighth semester."

Regarding the integrated courses, he said, "There are integrated courses available such as MSc in Physics with a minor in Scientific Computing, Integrated Mathematics with applied Data Science, and Integrated Mathematics with minors in Data Science."

Talking about the students' exchange programmes, Mr Chaitanya said, "The selection for students for international programmes is from the department itself based on the performance, skill-sets, and prior academics of the student. Only B.Tech students can apply for this after their third year. The final shortlist will be based on the approval of the other university and the degree will be provided from both universities. The Amrita School of Engineering collaborates with the University of Buffalo, University of California, Deakin University, Australia, and many others."

Discussing the scholarships, he said, "According to the scholarship programme, 50% of seats of each branch from each campus are reserved for scholarship slabs and the scholarship will be provided based on the AEEE rank or the JEE Mains score.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Campuses

Regarding placements, Mr Maheswar Chaitanya said, "The Amrita School of Engineering placements are generally conducted in the Coimbatore campus to make it centralized. Companies visit the Coimbatore campus for recruitment drives, so the students from other campuses. The placement process is conducted for seven to eight days."

Around 87% of the students have been placed from the current batch and the average salary offered is between 5 LPA to 6 LPA. The highest salary offered is 39 LPA to 41 LPA, he added.

Talking about the Amravati campus, he said, "Amrita School of Engineering, Amravati campus will have mostly computer science-based programmes such as computer communication, computer science in cyber security and AI, and others."

Discussing what's new in Amrita School of Engineering this year, Mr Maheswar Chaitanya informed, "This year, two new branches will be started. One is Robotics and Automation Engineering at Amritapuri and Chennai campus and another one is B.Tech in Cyber Security at Chennai and Amritapuri campus."

