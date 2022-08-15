AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Last date to register for AEEE 2022 counselling is August 15

AEEE 2022 Counselling: The application process for the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AEEE counselling 2022) will be closed today, August 15. Candidates who qualified in the AEEE 2022 can submit their registrations for the counselling process on the official website – amrita.edu. "CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the notification mentioned.

The candidates need to upload the JEE Main result 2022, SAT score as documents for the AEEE 2022 counselling. ALSO READ | AEEE 2022: Know About Amrita University Admission Process, Placements

AEEE 2022: How To Apply For Counselling

Visit the official website- amrita.edu Click on the BTech admission link on the homepage Enter the login credentials and register for the AEEE counselling 2022 Upload documents and pay application fee Once submit, download documents and take a print out for further reference.

AEEE is a national-level entrance examination held annually in both online and offline mode by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.