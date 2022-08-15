  • Home
  • Education
  • AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today; Details Here

AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today; Details Here

AEEE 2022 Counselling: "CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 11:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card
AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Releasing Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6
AEEE 2022: Amrita University Reserves 25% Seats For JEE Main, 3% For SAT Candidates
AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Today, Details Here
AEEE 2021: Third Phase Of Amrita University Entrance Exam In July
AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today; Details Here
Last date to register for AEEE 2022 counselling is August 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AEEE 2022 Counselling: The application process for the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AEEE counselling 2022) will be closed today, August 15. Candidates who qualified in the AEEE 2022 can submit their registrations for the counselling process on the official website – amrita.edu. "CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the notification mentioned.

Latest:  AEEE 2022 Cutoff for Opening and Closing Rank. Click Here
Don't Miss: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AEEE 2022 Score. Check Now 
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The candidates need to upload the JEE Main result 2022, SAT score as documents for the AEEE 2022 counselling. ALSO READ | AEEE 2022: Know About Amrita University Admission Process, Placements

AEEE 2022: How To Apply For Counselling

  1. Visit the official website- amrita.edu
  2. Click on the BTech admission link on the homepage
  3. Enter the login credentials and register for the AEEE counselling 2022
  4. Upload documents and pay application fee
  5. Once submit, download documents and take a print out for further reference.

AEEE is a national-level entrance examination held annually in both online and offline mode by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admissions to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across its six campuses.

Click here for more Education News
AEEE Application JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key This Week? Update From NTA Official
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key This Week? Update From NTA Official
On 75th Independence Day, Reforms Experts Want To See In Education System
On 75th Independence Day, Reforms Experts Want To See In Education System
OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, Details Here
OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, Details Here
Application Process Open For 4 UGC Scholarships; Details Here
Application Process Open For 4 UGC Scholarships; Details Here
Independence Day 2022: Bihar Students Form Human-Chain Shaped Like India's Map
Independence Day 2022: Bihar Students Form Human-Chain Shaped Like India's Map
.......................... Advertisement ..........................