AEEE 2022: Amrita University Reserves 25% Seats For JEE Main, 3% For SAT Candidates

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University has reserved 25 per cent of the total undergraduate Engineering seats for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 candidates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 4:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The remaining 70 per cent seats will be filled through AEEE 2022 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University has reserved 25 per cent of the total undergraduate Engineering seats for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 candidates. 3 per cent seats will be filled through the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and 2 per cent will be reserved for candidates with valid Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE) scores.

An official statement on the website reads: “25% seats is reserved for the candidates with valid JEE Mains 2022 score.

“3% of seats are reserved for the candidates with valid SATII Score (Scholastic Assessment Test). Candidates with valid scores from 2020 onwards is accepted,” it said.

It further said, “ Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is now accepting the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam scores…2% of seats are reserved for candidates with valid PUEE Score. Candidates with valid scores from 2020 onwards is accepted.”

The remaining 70 per cent of the seats will be filled through the institute-level entrance exam – Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering, or AEEE 2022.

Registration for AEEE 2022 is going on. Candidates who want to take the test can go to amrita.edu/admissions/btech and fill the application form.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University is the country’s 16th best engineering college, according to Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings. AEEE will be conducted twice in 2022, tentatively in March and May.

The BTech programs will be offered at Amritapuri,Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai campuses of the school of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

