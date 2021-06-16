AEEE 2021: Third Phase Of Amrita University Entrance Exam In July

Image credit: Shutterstock AEEE 2021 phase 3 in July, 2021 (representational)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University will conduct the third phase of its entrance exam – AEEE 2021 – from July 11 to 14, 2021. The exam is for admission to the first year of BTech programmes offered by the university. Both fresh candidates and those who attempted the earlier phases can appear in the exam, the university said. Due to Covid-related restrictions, this year, the exam is being held online with remote proctoring.

This year, the exam pattern has been changed on the lines of JEE Main 2021. Students will have more questions to choose from. All questions will be multiple-choice type.

The centralised seat allotment process will begin in the first week of August, the university said. “CSAP for the B.Tech programmes, offered at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore campuses of the varsity, will be fully online,” it added.

Fifty per cent of the seats are reserved with scholarships for top-ranked students.

“Those who register for CSAP are allotted the branch most preferred by the candidate. Meritorious candidates will get the seats with scholarship fees. Candidates with good rank can avail the scholarship,” it added.

From this year, the university will admit students on the basis of the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE) as well.Until last year, the university considered AEEE, JEE Main, SAT and Class 12 scores for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes.

Apply here