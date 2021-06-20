AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Today, Details Here

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University will announce the result of the second phase of its entrance exam – AEEE 2021 – today, June 20.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 20, 2021 3:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AEEE 2021: Third Phase Of Amrita University Entrance Exam In July
AEEE 2020: 40 Percent Weightage To Board Marks For Admissions; Online Test To Be Proctored
AEEE 2017: Amrita University Declared Result Today; Check At Amrita.edu
Amrita University AEEE 2017 Application Process Underway; Know How To Apply
Students Move Supreme Court For Cancellation Of CBSE Class 12 Private, Compartment Exams
Tripura Government Cancels Board Exams Of Classes 10, 12
AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Today, Details Here
AEEE 2021 phase 2 result today at amrita.edu (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University will announce the result of the second phase of its entrance exam – AEEE 2021 – today, June 20. AEEE Phase 2 result 2021 will be available on the admission section of the official website, amrita.edu, at 5 pm. The login credentials for downloading scorecards are registration number and date of birth.

Recommended: Attempt AEEE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

The third phase of the entrance exam will be held in July.

“For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9.00 AM. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3,” reads an official statement.

The centralised seat allotment process will begin in the first week of August, after the third phase of the exam, the university said. “CSAP for the B.Tech programmes, offered at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore campuses of the varsity, will be fully online,” an official statement said.

Fifty per cent of the seats of the university are reserved with scholarships for top-ranked students.

“Those who register for CSAP are allotted the branch most preferred by the candidate. Meritorious candidates will get the seats with scholarship fees. Candidates with good rank can avail the scholarship,” it added.

Apart from AEEE, the university will also use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE) for BTech admission.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Announces ‘Multi Skill Foundation Course’ For Teachers
CBSE Announces ‘Multi Skill Foundation Course’ For Teachers
Students Move Supreme Court For Cancellation Of CBSE Class 12 Private, Compartment Exams
Students Move Supreme Court For Cancellation Of CBSE Class 12 Private, Compartment Exams
Anna University Releases Re-Exam, April-May Exam Hall Tickets; Here’s Direct Link
Anna University Releases Re-Exam, April-May Exam Hall Tickets; Here’s Direct Link
UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes
UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes
Tripura Government Cancels Board Exams Of Classes 10, 12
Tripura Government Cancels Board Exams Of Classes 10, 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................