AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Today, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AEEE 2021 phase 2 result today at amrita.edu (representational)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University will announce the result of the second phase of its entrance exam – AEEE 2021 – today, June 20. AEEE Phase 2 result 2021 will be available on the admission section of the official website, amrita.edu, at 5 pm. The login credentials for downloading scorecards are registration number and date of birth.

The third phase of the entrance exam will be held in July.

“For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9.00 AM. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3,” reads an official statement.

The centralised seat allotment process will begin in the first week of August, after the third phase of the exam, the university said. “CSAP for the B.Tech programmes, offered at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore campuses of the varsity, will be fully online,” an official statement said.

Fifty per cent of the seats of the university are reserved with scholarships for top-ranked students.

“Those who register for CSAP are allotted the branch most preferred by the candidate. Meritorious candidates will get the seats with scholarship fees. Candidates with good rank can avail the scholarship,” it added.

Apart from AEEE, the university will also use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE) for BTech admission.