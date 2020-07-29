AEEE 2020: 40 Percent Weightage To Board Marks For Admissions; Online Test To Be Proctored

AEEE 2020 Admissions: 40% From Board Marks; 60% Online Proctored Test

Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam, or AEEE, will be a proctored remote online test scheduled from August 17 to 23. The entrance test is held by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for the BTech admissions at its campuses. This was disclosed by Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya (Anand Shenoy), Chairman of the Undergraduate Admissions of the School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

All the BTech aspirants would know that the admissions for the BTech programmes offered by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham across its campuses (the Amaravathi Campus is not having any intake this year as the infrastructure is not ready owing to COVID-19 pandemic) is through AEEE or JEE Main. While 70 percent of the intake is through AEEE 2020, 30 percent is open to JEE Main qualified candidates. Students also have the option to apply through AEEE 2020 or JEE Main 2020 if they have appeared for both the exams. Such students have the chance for admissions under both AEEE and JEE Main quotas.

In addition, students also have the option to apply separately through SAT scores if they wish to. The university also has a management quota based on AEEE or JEE Main scores for which the applications are separate.

When asked about the security measures associated with the proctored remote AEEE 2020, Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya said: “It all depends on the type of questions asked and the duration of the test. AEEE 2020 has been designed to ensure slim chances of malpractices. Students have to answer 60 questions in 90 minutes and this is not easy. The types of questions asked will not be the same as regular exams. All these factors should act as a deterrent. Moreover, 40 percent weightage will be given to class 12 marks with 60 percent weightage to AEEE 2020 during admissions. This will also ensure meritorious students get the advantage.”

The applications are available till August 8 while AEEE slot booking will be open in the first week of August. The AEEE 2020 results will be declared before August 30.