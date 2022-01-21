Adopt Suitable Educational Resources For Visually Impaired Students: UGC To Universities, Colleges

  • Home
The commission has advised that all universities should adopt suitable educational resources including Braille-print books, large print books, tactile books, and audio books and adopt other assistive devices to assist the visually impaired.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 10:52 am IST

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities and colleges to adopt and develop suitable educational resources for the visually impaired students. The commission, which regulates higher education in the country has advised that all universities should adopt suitable educational resources including Braille-print books, large print books, tactile books, and audio books and adopt other assistive devices to meet the needs of visual impairments for equitable access to the curriculum.

“It is advised that all universities should develop/adopt suitable educational resources like Braille-print books, large print books, tactile books, audio books and such other assistive devices which better meet the needs of visual impairments for equitable access to the curriculum,” UGC in a statement said.

The Commission has further said that these educational resources should also be uploaded on the website of the university also and made freely available.

ugc.ac.in, visually impaired students, learning devices, braille print books for studentsUGC has advised HEIs to adopt study materials to assist visually-impaired (Source: ugc.ac.in)


Delhi University's Kirori Mal College had earlier on September 2021 launched an initiative to assist visually-challenged students in pursuing higher education. Under the initiative titled Aarohan done in collaboration with an NGO called Saksham, the college will provide assistance devices to students who are visually-challenged or with low vision.

