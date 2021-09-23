  • Home
  • Education
  • Admit Students Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) Without Fail: UGC To Colleges

Admit Students Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) Without Fail: UGC To Colleges

The PMSSS is implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the scholarship seeks to provide exposure to the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh about the culture, language and livelihood of other Indian States.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 4:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
AMU Admission Test 2021: Answer Key For UG Courses Released
Jadavpur University Announces Free Vaccination Camp For Students
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
DU's First Cut-Off List Likely To Be Announced On October 1: Sources
Prof Yogesh Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi University
Admit Students Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) Without Fail: UGC To Colleges
UGC directs colleges, universities to grant admission to PMSSS beneficiaries
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the colleges and universities to provide admission to the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) beneficiaries who were issued the allotment letter during the online counselling session. The PMSSS is implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the scholarship seeks to provide exposure to the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh about the culture, language and livelihood of other Indian States and to promote national integration by offering the students admission to UG programmmes in other states.

The guideline to admit students without fail and not to charge fees over the fixed amount has been issued as a number of grievances were received from PMSSS students, who were allotted seats through online counselling conducted by AICTE during the academic session 2020-21.

“All the institutions, where supernumerary quota under PMSSS is provided, are requested to give admission without fail to the PMSSS beneficiaries who have been issued allotment letter during the online counselling conducted by AICTE,” the UGC statement said.

“It is also requested not to charge more academic fee over and above the ceiling fixed by the Ministry of Education,” it further added.

Under the PMSSS Scheme, the youths of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are supported by way of scholarships in two parts -- the academic fee and maintenance allowance.

Click here for more Education News
PMSSS University Grants Commission (UGC) Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu And Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link
TS ICET Results 2021 Declared; Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On This Date
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On This Date
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
Madhya Pradesh Board Revises Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme For Theory, Practical Papers
Madhya Pradesh Board Revises Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme For Theory, Practical Papers
MBBS Seats In Aligarh Muslim University To Increase From Next Year
MBBS Seats In Aligarh Muslim University To Increase From Next Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................