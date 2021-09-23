Admit Students Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) Without Fail: UGC To Colleges

UGC directs colleges, universities to grant admission to PMSSS beneficiaries

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the colleges and universities to provide admission to the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) beneficiaries who were issued the allotment letter during the online counselling session. The PMSSS is implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the scholarship seeks to provide exposure to the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh about the culture, language and livelihood of other Indian States and to promote national integration by offering the students admission to UG programmmes in other states.

The guideline to admit students without fail and not to charge fees over the fixed amount has been issued as a number of grievances were received from PMSSS students, who were allotted seats through online counselling conducted by AICTE during the academic session 2020-21.

“All the institutions, where supernumerary quota under PMSSS is provided, are requested to give admission without fail to the PMSSS beneficiaries who have been issued allotment letter during the online counselling conducted by AICTE,” the UGC statement said.

“It is also requested not to charge more academic fee over and above the ceiling fixed by the Ministry of Education,” it further added.

Under the PMSSS Scheme, the youths of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are supported by way of scholarships in two parts -- the academic fee and maintenance allowance.