Admit CBSE Private, Patrachar, 2nd Compartment Students Provisionally: AICTE

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has asked higher educational institutions approved by it to admit Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Patrachar, and Second Compartment students provisionally.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 2:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday instructed the higher educational institutions approved by it to admit the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Patrachar, and Second Compartment students provisionally. AICTE, in its official communique, asked the institutions to obtain an undertaking from the provisionally admitted students that he or she will submit the marksheet within a week after the announcement of results.

“It is directed that those students seeking admission in higher studies in various courses whose results are not yet declared by the CBSE (including Private, Patrachar and Second compartment) shall allow them admission on provisional basis in their Institutes / Universities,” AICTE has said.

“An undertaking should be obtained from such provisionally admitted students that he/she shall submit their results within one week from the declaration of the results by the CBSE to the respective institution. Failing which the provisional admission of the student shall stand cancelled,” it added.

The technical education regulator has asked all the heads of universities or deemed to be universities or institutions to implement the same and display it on their notice boards or website with immediate effect.

