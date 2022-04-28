Admissions To Integrated PG Programmes At Hyderabad University Through CUET 2022

Image credit: facebook.com/uohyd Check detail admission process at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The University of Hyderabad will conduct the admissions to the five-year integrated post graduate (PG) programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG- 2022). "Candidates desiring to apply to the 5 Year Integrated PG programmes of the university have to appear for the domain and language papers as mentioned at column 'D' below. The CUET domain and language papers are categorised as core and qualifying for clarity," the university release mentioned. The detail admission process of the university is available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the university, the merit list will be determined based on the scores of the candidates in the core papers. "Rank list for admission will be prepared in the order of merit of scores in the core papers," read the university release.

Admissions to the 5 Year Integrated PG programs for Academic Year 2022 in the @HydUniv will be done through the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2022. pic.twitter.com/7hheKthj5Q — Univ of Hyderabad (@HydUniv) April 28, 2022

For the qualifying papers, candidates are required to score a minimum cut-off of 35 marks. "Only those candidates who score minimum cut-off marks in the qualifying papers will be considered for admission, irrespective of their scores in the core papers," the university release mentioned. The candidates' scores in the qualifying papers will not affect the rank, it added.

The CUET 2022 application process will be concluded on May 6, the candidates can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 date will be notified soon. CUET will be conducted in two or more slots, slot 1 will be held in morning shift, while slot 2 in afternoon shift. For details on CUET 2022, please visit the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.