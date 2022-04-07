Admission To Integrated PG Courses In Pondicherry University To Be Based On CUET

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 11:24 pm IST | Source: PTI
Pondicherry University
Image credit: pondiuni.edu.in
Puducherry:

Admission to various five year integrated Post-graduate programmes offered by the Pondicherry University, a central institution, during the academic year 2022-23 will be based on Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET -UG) 2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Assistant Registrar of the University K. Mahesh said in a release on Thursday that candidates aspiring for admission to the integrated PG courses are advised to apply for the CUET (UG) 2022 online at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to go through the information brochure available on the university website for eligibility criteria. They should also regularly check the website of NTA at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in, the release said. Last date to submit the forms is May 6, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Common University Entrance Test Pondicherry University, Puducherry

