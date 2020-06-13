  • Home
  • Education
  • Admission Process In Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges To Commence From July, Says Minister

Admission Process In Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges To Commence From July, Says Minister

The admission process in Chhattisgarh schools and colleges will commence from July, said State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Friday.

Education | Edited by ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:08 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Pre-Primary School: U For 'Ugly', Says Alphabet Book; 2 Teachers Suspended
Odisha Issues SOP For Admission For 2020-21 Academic Session
No Online Classes For Children Till Class 5, Says Karnataka Government
Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; All Students Promoted
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh HP Board 10th Result Likely To Be Announced Today; How To Check
Tuition Fees Halved In Government-Run Schools of Meghalaya
Admission Process In Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges To Commence From July, Says Minister
Admission process in Chhattisgarh schools, colleges to commence from July, says Minister
Raipur:

The admission process in Chhattisgarh schools and colleges will commence from July, said State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Friday.

"It has been decided that the admission process in schools and colleges will commence in Chhattisgarh from July 2020. The decision on the further process will be taken as per the situation arising due to COVID-19. We will decide starting of the new session as per the Centre''s guidelines," Mr. Choubey told ANI.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has started consultation with the states about the reopening of schools in the country. Schools and colleges across the nation are closed from March 22 onwards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Choubey said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 and way forward.

Mr. Choubey said that a penalty of Rs 100 will be levied if any person is found not wearing a face mask in the state.

"More than 3 lakh migrant labourers have returned in Chhattisgarh and many of them have completed 28 days quarantine period," he said.

Commenting upon the newly launched scheme to help farmers, he said, "The first instalment of benefit has been given to farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which was launched on May 21. A total of 19 lakh farmers will be given the second instalment by August 20 this year."

The amount will be directly transferred to the farmers'' accounts, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh school Chhattisgarh Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30
Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30
NIRF Ranking: Bengal Education Minister Takes Pride In Performance Of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University
NIRF Ranking: Bengal Education Minister Takes Pride In Performance Of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University
Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper
Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper
UGC Asks Universities To Do Comparative Study On Impact Of COVID-19 And Spanish Flu In India
UGC Asks Universities To Do Comparative Study On Impact Of COVID-19 And Spanish Flu In India
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................