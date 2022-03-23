  • Home
  • Education
  • Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1

Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1

Jamia Millia Islamia will commence the admission process for its PhD courses from April 1

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 12:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ABVP To Provide Scholarships To Economically Weak, Meritorious Students
China Continues To Be Silent On Permitting Stranded Indian Students’ Return
Number Of UG Medical Seats Has Increased By 75 Per Cent, PG By 93 Per Cent Since 2014: Government
IIT Madras, TCS To Launch MTech Programme In Industrial Artificial Intelligence
Two Scholarship Schemes For Scheduled Caste Students: Government To Lok Sabha
India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition
Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1
Jamia Milia Islamia begins the admission for its PhD courses
New Delhi:

The admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 at Jamia Millia Islamia will commence from April 1, the university announced on Tuesday.

In a notification, the central university said the eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes between April 1 and 30. "The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 will be available at the university website," the university said.

It said the admission schedule will be notified "shortly".

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Students

Suggested For You

9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Should You Tackle Class 12 Chemistry For JEE Main Or NEET? 5 Useful Tips Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Did AP Engineering Colleges Do On BTech Placements? Read Here
2 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Space Sciences
Coming Soon in Premium
Dr. B. N Suresh (Padma Bhushan) (Chancellor, Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Trivandrum) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Covid-19; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Covid-19; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
"GATE 2022 Scorecard Released, Available To Download At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in," Say Candidates
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
ABVP To Provide Scholarships To Economically Weak, Meritorious Students
ABVP To Provide Scholarships To Economically Weak, Meritorious Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................