Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1

Jamia Milia Islamia begins the admission for its PhD courses

The admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 at Jamia Millia Islamia will commence from April 1, the university announced on Tuesday.

In a notification, the central university said the eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes between April 1 and 30. "The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 will be available at the university website," the university said.

It said the admission schedule will be notified "shortly".

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)