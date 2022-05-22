Admission To Pondicherry University PG Degree, Diploma Programmes Through CUET PG; Apply By June 18

CUET PG 2022 scores will be used by Pondicherry University for admission to PG degree and diploma programmes

Pondicherry University will admit students to its postgraduate (PG) degree and diploma programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates seeking admission to Pondicherry University PG degree and diploma programmes for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

“The admission to PG Degree and Diploma Programmes offered by the Pondicherry University will be based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (PG) 2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency,” an official statement said.

“For information regarding the programmes offered, eligibility criteria and test paper code the candidates should visit the official website of the University at: pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/,” the statement added.

The last date to submit the CUET PG online application form is June 18. However, the last date for successful transaction of the application fee is June 19. NTA will also allow the candidates to make corrections in the CUET PG application form between June 20 and June 22.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form: How To Register

Go to the CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in Fill in the personal details including names, genders, contact numbers Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate Pay the CUET 2022 application fee online Submit the CUET 2022 PG application Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET scores will also be used by Pondicherry University for admission to five year integrated PG programmes.