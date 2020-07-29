  • Home
Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education and Youth Development K A Sengottiyan on Wednesday said there will be no admission in government, government-aided and private schools for now because of the COVID-19 scare.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 5:15 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
Erode:

Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education and Youth Development K A Sengottiyan on Wednesday said there will be no admission in government, government-aided and private schools for now because of the COVID-19 scare. Only after the schools are re-opened would there be admission of students, he said.

Already, he said, some schools, mainly private ones, have been instructed to not release the marks of Plus-two students but some schools have done that. The education department would take action against those schools, the Minister said.

Referring to the decision of the state government to declare the Kodiveri Dam as a tourist spot, he said steps have been taken in that regard at a cost of Rs 2.59 crore and the work has begun. The Bhavani river water is stored in the Kodiveri reservoir for irrigation and drinking purposes, he said. 'Bhoomi pooja' was conducted for a number of schemes in Gobichettipalayam constituency.

TN Education Minister K A Sengottaiayan
