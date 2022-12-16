Admission For Academic Session 2022-23 Will Conclude On December 31: Delhi University

DU admission process to be completed by December 31

Delhi University on Friday announced that the admission process for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23 will conclude on December 31. It also announced that admission for its undergraduate programmes under a special spot round for certain shortlisted colleges will begin on December 18. The vacant seats in this programme will be displayed on Sunday.

"It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notice.

Delhi University (DU) has so far managed to fill around 63,900 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer after several rounds of allocation. Candidates who had applied in CSAS-2022-UG and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate, the varsity said. In another statement, the university said the candidate will have to opt for 'Special Spot Admission' through his or her dashboard to be considered for the round.

"On the announcement of the special spot admission round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. Desirous candidates will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges, subject to the availability of seats," the university said.

The candidate can apply for special spot admission round on Monday and Tuesday. The allocated list will be declared on December 22. The candidates can accept the allocated seat till December 23. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission in the seat allocated in the special spot admission round.

"Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD," the university said. There will be no option of 'upgrade' and 'withdraw' during the special round, it added.

