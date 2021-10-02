Admission Against DU 1st Cut-Off List Starts On October 4; Details Here
DU UG 2021 Admission: Students meeting the DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online and register for admission from Monday, October 4, at the respective colleges.
Delhi University (DU) will allow the candidates to register online at the college websites for admission against the first cut-off list to the affiliated colleges of the university between October 4 and October 6. Candidates meeting the DU first cut-off 2021 will be eligible to apply online for the academic session 2021-22 Candidates can register online at the specific colleges.
The Delhi University colleges have issued a set of guidelines to admit students to the university for the academic session. The DU admission to various UG programmes at the affiliated DU colleges against the first cut-off which will start on October 4 will conclude on October 6, 2021, at 11:59 pm. The DU colleges will approve the admission by October 7, 5 pm. The registration form will be deemed submitted only after the payment of the relevant registration fee. The second and third DU cut-off lists will be released on October 9 and October 16 respectively.
DU Admission Process 2021
Candidates meeting first DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online for admission to the university by following these steps --
Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2021
Step 2: Select the DU college and course
Step 3: Register online at the college websites
Step 4: Fill the required details
Step 5: Submit