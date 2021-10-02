Admission Against DU 1st Cut-Off List Starts On October 4; Details Here

  • Home
DU UG 2021 Admission: Students meeting the DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online and register for admission from Monday, October 4, at the respective colleges.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 6:40 pm IST

DU UG admissions 2021 against first cut-off from Monday, October 4
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) will allow the candidates to register online at the college websites for admission against the first cut-off list to the affiliated colleges of the university between October 4 and October 6. Candidates meeting the DU first cut-off 2021 will be eligible to apply online for the academic session 2021-22 Candidates can register online at the specific colleges.

The Delhi University colleges have issued a set of guidelines to admit students to the university for the academic session. The DU admission to various UG programmes at the affiliated DU colleges against the first cut-off which will start on October 4 will conclude on October 6, 2021, at 11:59 pm. The DU colleges will approve the admission by October 7, 5 pm. The registration form will be deemed submitted only after the payment of the relevant registration fee. The second and third DU cut-off lists will be released on October 9 and October 16 respectively.

DU Admission Process 2021

Candidates meeting first DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online for admission to the university by following these steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

