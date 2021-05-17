Ad-Hoc Grants Of Rs 5,228 Crore Released To States, UTs Under Samagra Shiksha: Ministry Of Education

Ad-hoc grants of Rs 5,228 crore under Samagra Shiksha aready released, says Ministry of Education

In a meeting held today with the Education Secretaries of states and Union Territories, the Ministry of Education has announced that it has already released ad-hoc grants of Rs 5,228 crore under Samagra Shiksha and an amount of Rs 2,500 crore will be released soon to ensure continuity of various educational initiatives. In the virtual meet, the Education Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the states, status of online education and how the students are continuing their classes despite the challenges during the pandemic.

Along with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre; Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Ministry were present in the meeting. Representatives from almost all the states and union territories attended the meeting including additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of Education Departments, State Project Directors and Director SCERT. This has been the biggest meeting held on School Education during the pandemic.

The major areas identified for intervention during the meet include identifying and mainstreaming of out of school children and ensuring sustained enrolment, retention and transition; academic learning and cognitive development of students; capacity building with specific focus on blended and home-based learning including student assessments and data use; nutritional, socio-emotional support; digital education and monitoring, tracking and remediation.

“The Department has started conducting the meetings of the Project Approval Board for approval of Annual Work Plan and Budgets of the states under Samagra Shiksha in the virtual mode, so that the states and UTs can get timely approvals for implementation of the above interventions,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

All states and Union Territories have shared their strategy for continuing the learning process during the pandemic. It was reported that most of the children have received the textbooks and apart from this, various supplementary graded material has also been prepared by the states. Haryana and Gujarat shared the details about the assessment being done by the state while schools are not opened. Many states such as Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have made digital apps to promote learning. The pivotal role of parents and communities have been highlighted by all the states and UTs. States and UTs also have shared the details to promote online learning through digital devices, Doordarshan and Radio.