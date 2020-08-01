Actuarial Common Entrance Test: Introduction To Becoming An Actuary

ACET examination is conducted thrice a year in completely online mode through Computer Based Test.

ACET stands for Actuarial Common Entrance Test and it is an entry-level examination for students who are planning to take various actuarial examinations conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI). Candidates who are already members of IAI are not required to take the ACET exam. ACET examination is conducted thrice a year in completely online mode through Computer Based Test.

Eligibility

Students who have passed their 10+2 examination with English as a compulsory subject. Candidates who have attained higher qualification will also be eligible to appear for the exams.

ACET Application Process

The ACET application process is held completely online. Candidates who are interested in taking the examination can register for the exam online. To register for ACET exam, candidates will also be required to upload their passport size photograph in the specified format and dimensions. Candidates will also be given the option to select their preference of ACET exam centre. Upon entering the registration details, candidates will receive the confirmation mail. Next, they can move on to filling up the detailed application form and pay the registration fee in online mode.

ACET Exam Pattern

ACET is a 3-hour entrance test that is conducted in a completely online mode. There will be a total 70 questions in the exam worth 100 marks. The questions will be multiple choice in nature. The detailed exam pattern of ACET is given below:

Exam Duration 3 Hours (180 Minutes) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online Test) Total Marks 100 Total Number Of Questions 70 Type of Questions MCQ (Multiple-Choice Questions) Distribution of Questions 45 Questions - 1 Mark Each

20 Questions - 2 Marks Each

05 Questions - 3 Marks Each





ACET Study Material

IAI does not release any specific study material for ACET 2020. However, IAI does release previous year question papers that students can attempt to get a clear idea about the types of questions asked in the exam, the average time taken by a particular student in finishing the question paper, the difficulty level of the exam and lot more. Apart from the previous year question papers, students can also take the help of the recommended books for ACET to get assistance with their preparations.

ACET Admit Card

The admit card of ACET is available for downloading usually 20 days before the date of the exam. Candidates can log in to the admit card portal using valid credentials and download their ACET admit card. Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document and no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the same. Also, the ACET hall ticket will contain important details like the name of the candidate, date and time of examination, exam centre, guidelines for the exam etc.

ACET Result

The ACET result is usually declared after 5 working days from the date of examination. Only candidates who will qualify the entrance exam will be able to check their results, scorecard and rank card. The result of ACET will be declared in online mode and students can check their result by logging in to the result portal using valid credentials.

