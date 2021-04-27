Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) Registration Begins For June 2021 Exam

ACET June 2021 application starts at actuariesindia.org

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has begun the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) June 2021 registration process. The ACET 2021 registration link has been activated on the official website of IAI - actuariesindia.org. Applicants will be able to register at the website till June 2. ACET 2021 will be held on June 26 and the results will be announced on July 3.

Students who have appeared or have passed the 10+2 examination or an equivalent examination will be eligible to apply for ACET 2021.

How to fill ACET application form 2021?

Go to actuariesindia.org

Fill the registration form by entering all the details

Upload a passport size photograph

Submit the ACET registration form along with fees.

Upon successful registration, the details related to the ACET exam will be informed to the candidates under the member login section. The authorities will also update the details on the examination and applicants can check it under login on June 22. The institute will conduct online mock examinations for all registered candidates to ensure that their system meets all technical requirements and the applicants are accustomed to the online ACET exam. Candidates are advised to appear in the mock examination to avoid any last-minute hassle. As per ACET 2021 June dates, the hall tickets will be available for download from June 11.