Action Against Maharashtra Schools Denying Admission: Education Minister

Strict action will be taken against schools that deny students admission to online classes, withhold their results and prevent them from appearing in exams, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. No school can deny education, which is a fundamental right, the minister said.

“Education officials have been instructed to take stern action by de-recognizing illegal schools in case of any complaints regarding denial of admission to online classes, expulsion from school, withholding of results, and non-examination,” Ms Gaikwad said.

"Education is a fundamental right for every student and therefore the educational institution or the administration can not deprive the students for any given reason," Ms Gaikwad added.

Ms Gaikwad on Monday launched a 45-day bridge court prepared by the State Council Of Education Research and Training, for students of Classes 2 to 10.The bridge course will cover important topics of the previous class’ syllabus.

“I am confident that this bridge course will not only connect two classes but will also carry forward the education of all those who have been left behind,” the minister said on Monday.

The course is available at maa.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the state education board of Maharashtra will declare SSC or Class 10 results by July 15. HSC or Class 12 results are expected by July-end.

Board exams in Maharashtra were cancelled earlier. While the promotion criteria for Class 10 have been announced, the detailed evaluation plan for Class 12 students is yet to be declared.