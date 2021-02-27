  • Home
  • Education
  • Achievement Despite Odds: How A Poor Girl Living In Tin-Shed Tastes Success In Class 10 Exam

Achievement Despite Odds: How A Poor Girl Living In Tin-Shed Tastes Success In Class 10 Exam

Parveena Ayoub, 14, a resident of Latiwaza village in the Kurhama area in the central Kashmir district, passed her Class 10 examination with Grade A1, securing 489 marks out of 500 despite hardships and struggles. She studied at Government Higher Secondary School Kurhama.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 10:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

GPAT 2021 Exam Over; What’s Next
NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
AISSEE 2021 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
JEE Main 2021 Result Expected By March 7; Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released
Achievement Despite Odds: How A Poor Girl Living In Tin-Shed Tastes Success In Class 10 Exam
Achievement Despite Odds: How A Poor Girl Living In Tin-Shed Tastes Success In Class 10 Exam
Image credit: Shutterstock
Srinagar:

Studying in a single-room tin shed in a village in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, a girl from an extremely poor family passed the Class 10 examination with flying colours, raising hopes of her parents of a better future. Parveena Ayoub, 14, a resident of Latiwaza village in the Kurhama area in the central Kashmir district, passed her Class 10 examination with Grade A1, securing 489 marks out of 500 despite hardships and struggles.

Ms Parveena's father Mohammad Ayoub works as a labourer and has to support a family of six, including four daughters and wife. The family, living in a single-room tin shed, often struggles to make the ends meet.

“The family is very happy and proud of her achievement and it is only because of her zest for knowledge and her hard work with the support of the teachers that she has achieved this feat,” Mr Ayoub said.

Ms Parveena studied at Government Higher Secondary School Kurhama and could not afford private tuitions or coaching. “I could not afford to go for private tuitions. I worked hard and studied myself,” she said. Ms Parveena said she used to prepare for the exams mostly during the nights when the rest of her family members were asleep.

“I want to study medical subjects and aspire to become a doctor and I hope to fulfill my dreams and wishes of my parents,” she said. Mr Ayoub said Ms Parveena has raised the hopes of a better future for the family. “She is a very talented girl and I pray she works harder to achieve more success in the future,” he said.

Learning about the financial condition of the family and the achievement of the girl, a leading private school has announced a fully-funded two-year scholarship for her. Delhi Public School Srinagar has also awarded Satya Devi Amla cash prize of Rs 50,000 to Ms Parveena.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 board exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Foreign Countries Want To Implement India's NEP: Education Minister At DU Convocation
Foreign Countries Want To Implement India's NEP: Education Minister At DU Convocation
Agriculture University To Witness Sea Change: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Agriculture University To Witness Sea Change: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
National Science Day 2021: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year
National Science Day 2021: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year
GPAT 2021 Exam Over; What’s Next
GPAT 2021 Exam Over; What’s Next
NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends
.......................... Advertisement ..........................