Achievement Despite Odds: How A Poor Girl Living In Tin-Shed Tastes Success In Class 10 Exam

Studying in a single-room tin shed in a village in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, a girl from an extremely poor family passed the Class 10 examination with flying colours, raising hopes of her parents of a better future. Parveena Ayoub, 14, a resident of Latiwaza village in the Kurhama area in the central Kashmir district, passed her Class 10 examination with Grade A1, securing 489 marks out of 500 despite hardships and struggles.

Ms Parveena's father Mohammad Ayoub works as a labourer and has to support a family of six, including four daughters and wife. The family, living in a single-room tin shed, often struggles to make the ends meet.

“The family is very happy and proud of her achievement and it is only because of her zest for knowledge and her hard work with the support of the teachers that she has achieved this feat,” Mr Ayoub said.

Ms Parveena studied at Government Higher Secondary School Kurhama and could not afford private tuitions or coaching. “I could not afford to go for private tuitions. I worked hard and studied myself,” she said. Ms Parveena said she used to prepare for the exams mostly during the nights when the rest of her family members were asleep.

“I want to study medical subjects and aspire to become a doctor and I hope to fulfill my dreams and wishes of my parents,” she said. Mr Ayoub said Ms Parveena has raised the hopes of a better future for the family. “She is a very talented girl and I pray she works harder to achieve more success in the future,” he said.

Learning about the financial condition of the family and the achievement of the girl, a leading private school has announced a fully-funded two-year scholarship for her. Delhi Public School Srinagar has also awarded Satya Devi Amla cash prize of Rs 50,000 to Ms Parveena.