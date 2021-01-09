ACET January 2021 Exam Today; Check Do’s And Don’ts

The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) January session will be held today. ACET 2021 January session is scheduled to be conducted via home-based online mode. Candidates who qualify for the ACET exam will be qualified to become student members of the Institutes of Actuaries of India (IAI).

Candidates must go through the below do’s and don’ts before sitting for online examinations.

What is ACET?

The ACET or Actuarial Common Entrance Test is a qualifying exam for students who wish to join as a member of the IAI or the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI). This exam enables students to study the course of actuarial science. The exam is conducted thrice a year.

ACET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The main eligibility criteria for students to appear for the ACET 2021 and pursue the actuarial sciences courses is that they should have appeared or have passed the 10+2 examination/ equivalent examination.

ACET Exam Pattern 2021

IAI has released the exam pattern of the ACET 2021. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The exam consists of 70 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks.

ACET exam result 2021

The results for the January session of the ACET exam will be declared on January 16, 2021. The candidates can log in into the ACET website to download their scorecards. The ACAI result remains valid for 3 years after the declaration of the exam result for membership into the IAI.