ACET 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) -- the conducting body of ACET, will hold the ACET 2021 exam tomorrow, January 9, in online mode. ACET is held for aspirants seeking a career in Actuaries. Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) is a national level entrance exam. The duration of ACET is three hours. As per ACET 2021 exam pattern, the entrance test will comprise 70 multiple choice questions for a total of 100 marks.

The administering body of ACET 2021 has already released the ACET admit card 2021. The ACET 2021 admit cards will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, ACET 2021 exam centres, reporting time and ACET 2021 exam day guidelines.

ACET 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- actuariesindia.org

Step 2: On the IAI member login, insert the credentials required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the ACET 2021 admit cards

ACET 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

Students have to take ACET 2021 admit cards

Students are advised to reach their ACET 2021 exam centres at the designated reporting time

Along with the ACET 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the ACET 2021 exam centres

The administering body of ACET will also allow the aspirants of the common entrance test to carry a calculator to the exam centres. Casio FX82 (ES/MS), Texas Instruments BA II Plus and Texas Instruments TI-30 are among the accepted models of calculators for ACET 2021 exam.

Candidates can keep themselves updated with ACET 2021 latest information including ACET 2021 result date from the official website -- actuariesindia.org.