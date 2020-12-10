ACET 2021: Institute Of Actuaries Of India Extends Registration Date For Entrance Test

  • Home
The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has extended the last date for Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) registration to December 15, 2020 till 3pm. The test will take place on January 9, 2021.

Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 3:44 pm IST

Registration date extended for ACET
New Delhi:

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has extended the deadline for Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) registration to 3 pm on December 15, 2020. The entrance test will take place on January 9, 2021. The aspirants can register themselves at the official website of ACET, http://www.actuariesindia.org/.

The students who have passed their 10+2 examination with English as a compulsory subject will be eligible for the entrance examination.

ACET Application Process

To register for ACET, the candidates need to enter basic information such as academic details, address details and personal details. To complete the registration form, candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000 through online mode. The ACET registration fee includes study material such as a set of sample papers and their corresponding solutions.

The candidates can choose to appear for the examination from any city out of 24 cities allotted as ACET 2021 exam centres. After the registration, candidates will be issued admit cards.

ACET Examination Pattern

ACET is a 3-hour entrance test that is conducted in a completely online mode. There will be a total of 70 questions in the exam worth 100 marks. The questions will be multiple choice in nature.

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the IAI helpdesk through email at acet@actuariesindia.org or call at 022-62433333.

