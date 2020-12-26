ACET 2021 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 9

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) -- the conducting body of ACET, has released the ACET 2021 admit cards. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the ACET admit cards from the official website -- actuariesindia.org. Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) is a national level entrance exam for aspirants seeing a career in actuaries.

ACET 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

ACET 2021 will be held online at designated centres across the country on January 9. The duration of ACET is three hours. As per ACET 2021 exam pattern, the common entrance test will comprise 70 multiple choice questions for a total of 100 marks. The ACET 2021 admit cards will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, ACET 2021 exam centres, reporting time and ACET 2021 exam day guidelines.

ACET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- actuariesindia.org or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the IAI member login, insert the credentials required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the ACET 2021 admit cards

Candidates can keep themselves updated with ACET 2021 latest information including exam day instructions and ACET 2021 result date from the official website -- actuariesindia.org.