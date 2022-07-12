Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Local Colleges: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Government

Image credit: File Photo Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the plight of Indian medical students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi requested the government to ensure suitable accommodation of students in local medical colleges, or facilitate their transfer to medical colleges in other foreign jurisdictions. In a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Mr Gandhi wrote, "lack of clarity has threatened their professional future. It would be a travesty of justice if first and second year students are required to take NEET examinations and restart their MBBS studies, as many news reports have indicated."

The letter referring to the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) guidelines said that it would be extremely difficult for the candidates to return to Ukraine to complete their degree and fulfill the criteria laid down in the regulations. As per the guidelines, the candidates have to complete a course leading to a foreign medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months and registration with a professional regulatory body competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction.

The letter has also mentioned the Supreme Court judgement where the court allowed the students who have not actually completed clinical training to undergo clinical training in the medical colleges identified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Congress MP also cited states like Karnataka and West Bengal where the Ukraine-returned students are joined as observers in the government medical colleges.