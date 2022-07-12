  • Home
  • Education
  • Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Local Colleges: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Government

Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Local Colleges: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Government

"It would be a travesty of justice if first and second year students are required to take NEET examinations and restart their MBBS studies, as many news reports have indicated," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 11:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Randeep Guleria Gets Three-Month Extension As AIIMS Director
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani On December 30: Uttarakhand CM
AIIMS Releases MBBS 2021 Exam Schedule; Direct Link
AIIMS Delhi Ranked Best Medical Institution In India: NRIF Ranking
COVID-19: AIIMS Postpones Professional Exams For Different Courses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Rajkot
Accommodate Ukraine-Returned Medical Students In Local Colleges: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Government
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Addressing the plight of Indian medical students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi requested the government to ensure suitable accommodation of students in local medical colleges, or facilitate their transfer to medical colleges in other foreign jurisdictions. In a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Mr Gandhi wrote, "lack of clarity has threatened their professional future. It would be a travesty of justice if first and second year students are required to take NEET examinations and restart their MBBS studies, as many news reports have indicated."

The letter referring to the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) guidelines said that it would be extremely difficult for the candidates to return to Ukraine to complete their degree and fulfill the criteria laid down in the regulations. As per the guidelines, the candidates have to complete a course leading to a foreign medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months and registration with a professional regulatory body competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction.

The letter has also mentioned the Supreme Court judgement where the court allowed the students who have not actually completed clinical training to undergo clinical training in the medical colleges identified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Congress MP also cited states like Karnataka and West Bengal where the Ukraine-returned students are joined as observers in the government medical colleges.

Click here for more Education News
Rahul Gandhi AIIMS admission NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
St Stephen's Undermined Its Own Constitution In Fighting Legal Battle With Delhi University: Professor
St Stephen's Undermined Its Own Constitution In Fighting Legal Battle With Delhi University: Professor
School Principals Need To Evolve As 'School Leaders', Says Manish Sisodia
School Principals Need To Evolve As 'School Leaders', Says Manish Sisodia
Bihar DElEd To Be Held From July 26; Check Schedule
Bihar DElEd To Be Held From July 26; Check Schedule
NTA Prepares Specific Date Sheet For CUET Aspirants Considering Large Number Of Subjects: Delhi University VC
NTA Prepares Specific Date Sheet For CUET Aspirants Considering Large Number Of Subjects: Delhi University VC
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Soon At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Websites To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................