IIT Madras, Accenture To Conduct Deep Technology Research For Industrial Automation

Information technology services and consulting firm Accenture on Wednesday said in association with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras it would conduct deep technology research for industrial automation, robotics and advanced technologies.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 7:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai:

Information technology services and consulting firm Accenture on Wednesday said in association with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras it would conduct deep technology research for industrial automation, robotics and advanced technologies. A Centre of Excellence would be set up under the initiative to conduct collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

Specific areas of collaboration include autonomous robotics systems, industrial internet of things, digital twin systems and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services among others. The Centre of Excellence would also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research, a press release from IIT Madras said here.

"Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment and industry academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future," Accenture Senior Managing Director, lead-Advanced Technology Centres, Mahesh Zurale said.

"We are excited to be setting up this new Centre with Accenture as it not only aligns with our interest and objectives, but also brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future," IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

