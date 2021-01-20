Academician Sanjiv Mittal Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha University

Shutterstock

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal as the new Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University, an official notification here said. Mr Mittal will function as the Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office, it said.

He is currently working as a professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. He has over 29 years of teaching experience -- including 13 years as a professor in management studies. Mr Mittal has authored eight books so far. He has contributed many articles in journals of national and international repute, the notification added.