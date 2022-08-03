Academic Council Nod To Scheme Allowing Students Of Other Universities To Take Up Courses In Delhi University

Delhi University

The Delhi University's Academic Council on Wednesday approved a scheme which will allow students of other universities and institutions to study various courses in the university from next year, officials said. The Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) will also allow individuals from different fields to take up courses in Delhi University (DU) from next year, they said. The scheme was approved during the DU's Academic Council meeting on Wednesday. The scheme will be open for courses being run at the undergraduate and postgraduate level at the varsity, officials said.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the purpose of this scheme is to increase efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information. The scheme will be launched early next year as a part of the centenary celebrations of the university. "Along with implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) from the academic year 2022-23, the university will also launch the Competence Enhancement Scheme to fulfil the objectives of the NEP," the university said in a statement.

"The scheme gives an opportunity to individuals from different fields to study in DU to enhance their knowledge and understanding in any subject being taught at Delhi University," the statement read.

This scheme will also provide an opportunity for students of other universities and institutions to study in some of the DU courses. Admissions under the scheme will be merit-based and the candidates will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses and eight credit subjects in a semester. A candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and pre-requisites can register for the course, it said.

Vice-Chancellor said under this scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by acquiring new skills. "Likewise, the study of management courses will improve the managerial skills of the lower/middle level management personnel. Those who could not acquire the requisite qualification earlier due to socio-economic conditions or any shortage during that time, they will be able to fulfil their dreams of getting higher education from this scheme," he added.

Under this scheme, senior citizens would continue to play an important role by enhancing their qualifications, knowledge and skills, according to Singh. The number of seats in a course open for this scheme will be a maximum of 10 per cent of the total strength of the class of that course, the statement said. The registration of candidates for a specific course will be valid for a semester only, it said, adding that the credits earned from the courses will be transferred to the student account in the Academic Bank of Credits.

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a virtual storehouse which will keep digitally stored records of academic credits secured by a student. At the end of the course, students will get a certificate. The fee payable to the candidates who register for such course(s) shall be determined by the university from time to time in line with the operational and functional requirements, the varsity said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)