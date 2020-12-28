  • Home
ABVP Will Seek Refund Of 'Extra' School Fees During Lockdown

In a recently held national convention in Nagpur in Maharashtra, the RSS-affiliated student organisation passed four resolutions on various issues including 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the National Education Policy (NEP).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 8:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Nagpur:

Seeking refund of "extra" fees charged by schools and other educational institutes from students during the COVID-19 lockdown will be one of the top priorities for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), its office-bearers said here on Monday.

In a recently held national convention in Nagpur in Maharashtra, the RSS-affiliated student organisation passed four resolutions on various issues including 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the National Education Policy (NEP).

The ABVP will also request the Centre and respective state governments to reopen campuses of higher education in a phase-wise manner.

"The ABVP will demand an increase in scholarship and fellowship amounts for students and increasing the scope of such schemes. We will seek return of extra fees taken from students by schools and higher educational institutes during the COVID-19 (lockdown) period," ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi and national secretary Rahul Chaudhary said in a joint press conference.

The ABVP announced its national executive body for the year 2020-21 in the Nagpur convention, Mr Chaudhary added.

