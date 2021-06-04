  • Home
  • ABVP Urges DU College Principals To Extend Deadline For Assignment Submissions

ABVP has submitted a memorandum to 56 principals of Delhi University colleges requesting an extension in the deadline of assignment submission among other demands.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 8:32 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a memorandum to 56 principals of Delhi University colleges requesting extension in deadline of assignment submission among other demands, the student body stated on Thursday. According to a statement by the RSS-affiliated ABVP, 56 college units of the student outfit submitted a memorandum highlighting various issues and requested the authorities to redress them at the earliest.

The college units demanded extension in deadline of assignment-based evaluation of second year students who have not been able to submit their work in the given time due to unfavourable conditions amidst the pandemic.

The memorandum emphasised on 10 major issues, including return of examination fee, reduction of college fees for resources not used by the students, providing e-library facilities, no evaluation of marks based on online attendance and the sanction of fee to the writers of visually-impaired students studying in the university, the statement said.

The memorandum also demanded the availability of adequate nodal officers for open book exams which will commence from June 7 for final semester students and special arrangements to be made for those facing difficulties during the process.

The outfit's Delhi State Secretary Sidharth Yadav said, "ABVP is concerned with every student's problems and is committed to make sure their problems are solved by the university administration making sure that the future of any student is not played with."

University of Delhi Delhi University Colleges
