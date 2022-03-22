  • Home
ABVP To Provide Scholarships To Economically Weak, Meritorious Students

The aim of the scholarship is to provide the students with financial help who are currently enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 10:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

ABVP will provide scholarships to economically weak and meritorious students
New Delhi:

The RSS-Affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday announced that it will provide scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker families. The aim of the scholarship is to provide the students with financial help who are currently enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, it said in a statement.

The programme will be carried out in collaboration with NGO Chhatra Kalyan Nyas.

"Student achievers from various fields including academics, sports or other curricular activities can apply for this scholarship. The eligible students can apply through the application form (Google Form) issued by ABVP Delhi, after which the students will be selected by the appointed selection committee based on the evaluation of their merit," it said.

The applicants will have to appear for an interview along with their documents provided at the time of application for which the date and time will be notified soon. The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 24. All the applicants can contact on 9818459062 or mail on pasrichaabvp@gmail.com and for any other information related to the scholarship.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

