ABVP Launches 150 Helpline Numbers To Assist Students In DU Admission Process

DU Admission 2021: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has issued college-wise helpline numbers. To assist the students, a centralised helpline number 011-27662725 and WhatsApp number -- 9818459062 -- have also been made operational, a statement from the students' organisation said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 7:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

RSS-affiliated ABVP has launched 150 helpline numbers to assist students in the admission process of various Delhi University colleges, a statement said on Saturday. The move comes a day after Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India launched a helpline number to address queries of students about admissions in DU.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has issued college-wise helpline numbers. To assist the students, a centralised helpline number 011-27662725 and WhatsApp number -- 9818459062 -- have also been made operational, a statement from the students' organisation said.

"For the ongoing admissions, two helpline numbers on behalf of each college have been generated along with a centralised helpline number. "The Vidyarthi Parishad will set up its own helpdesk in each college of Delhi University along with a central helpdesk in front of the Arts Faculty of DU to assist the students," it said.

Apart from the central number, 150 helpline numbers have been issued by ABVP for admission for 71 DU colleges. "Most of the issues of the students will be solved at the college level. Students can contact the college helpline for any problem like calculating the best of four marks, college selection, lack of considerations, non-approval on time for admission.

"ABVP activists will also assist the students on all the platforms of social media," the statement read. ABVP national media convenor and Delhi state secretary Siddharth Yadav said the student outfit has also spoken to the administration for the smooth running of admission procedures so that the students do not face much problems.

