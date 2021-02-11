AAP Teacher Association To Fight DU Polls

AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made "significant improvements" inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 11:52 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Gandhinagar Director Becomes International Member Of US National Academy Of Engineering
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu Ink MoU To Improve Quality Of Education
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Medical College-Cum-Hospital At Nashik
AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 100% Internship Placement For MSc Students
IIT Madras Startup ‘Pi-Beam’ Launches 'Made In India' E-bike
AAP Teacher Association To Fight DU Polls
AAP Teacher Association To Fight DU Polls
New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers' organisation will fight the Delhi University's executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday. AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made "significant improvements" inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University. Gupta said Narendra Kumar Pandey has been nominated as the candidate of the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) for the executive council and Sunil Kumar as the academic council candidate for the elections to be held on Friday.

Addressing the media, DTA incharge Hansraj Suman said the BJP-led central government had been saying for the past five years that they would regularise ad-hoc teachers. "But nothing has been done.... When our members will be elected in the executive council, our first priority will be given the same kinds of benefits to the ad-hoc teachers like the permanent teachers," he said. The Delhi University has more than 6,000 teachers and 40 per cent of them are women who are between the age of 30-50 years and are teaching in the university for the last 15-20 years, according to the professor. "We will also ensure that there should be a quota for the children of ad-hoc teachers in the admission," he said.

A committee was formed by a parliamentary committee and it suggested that the SC, ST and OBC be given reservation since 1997, but the Delhi University has never accepted and implemented this decision, he said. It has also asked for reservation in the posts of professor and principal, he said. "Most of the posts of the principals are vacant and we will fight to fill these posts."

In 2007, OBC reservation was implemented in Delhi University, but it stopped filling these posts after 2014, Suman said. "We work to fill these posts. The central government had given 10 per cent reservation for the EWS in 2019, but the Delhi University has only given EWS posts in some of the departments. No college under the Delhi University has filled EWS posts till today," he said. "There are around 700 disabled teachers in Delhi University. But it's unfortunate that only six-seven colleges under Delhi University have special toilets and the facilities for people with disabilities," Suman said.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Teachers Association
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips To Score Over 90 Marks
UP Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips To Score Over 90 Marks
IIFT MBA IB Exam 2021: Application Correction Facility Begins
IIFT MBA IB Exam 2021: Application Correction Facility Begins
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points
How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Soon: Points To Remember
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Soon: Points To Remember
.......................... Advertisement ..........................