AAP Student, Teacher Wings Urge Arvind Kejriwal To Open Vaccine Centres At DU Colleges

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' and students' wings have both written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to open coronavirus vaccination centres at 28 Delhi University colleges funded by the government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 8:41 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' and students' wings have both written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to open coronavirus vaccination centres at 28 Delhi University colleges funded by the government. They have also demanded that the students studying in these colleges be vaccinated for free before the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and the Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA) on Thursday wrote to CM Kejriwal putting forth these demands.

DTA in-charge Professor Hansraj Suman said, “Similar to how the government has taken a decision to vaccinate common people, they should also think about the safety of students in colleges funded by them. Till they (students) have been vaccinated, they should not be asked to return to campus."

