AAP Government Merges 13 Institutes To Create Delhi Skills And Entrepreneurship University

The Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education.

Education | PTI | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 11:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

"Delhi Government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The institutes that will be merged include 10 government institutes of technology, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (Wazirpur and Okhla Campus) and Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College. According to a statement by the Delhi government, the move will help streamline skill education in the city.

The cabinet also approved the merger of Delhi University's College of Arts and the Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management. They will now be part of the Dr B R Ambedkar University, the statement said. The cabinet also announced the establishment of the government's new world-class skills centre at Pushp Vihar to provide skilling opportunity for students and raise their employment prospects in new and emerging sectors.

"Cabinet sanctioned Rs 9.9 crore for the new centre and it is a part of the vision of the government to establish 25 World Class Skill Centres all over Delhi," the statement said. PTI TRS HMB

Arvind Kejriwal
