  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Aims To Provide 'Dignified Education Spaces' To Children In Govt Schools: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Government Aims To Provide 'Dignified Education Spaces' To Children In Govt Schools: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said it's now the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind, when we move ahead with the next session after summer vacation

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 26, 2022 5:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Moves Towards Bringing Back Detention Policy At Schools
West Bengal Government Asks Schools To Resume Offline Classes From June 27
Rajasthan: Children Of Class 1 To 8 In Government Schools To Get Milk Twice A Week
Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students
Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
Private School Asks EWS Students To Clear Dues Of Rs 67,000; Delhi Government Says Looking Into Issue
Delhi Government Aims To Provide 'Dignified Education Spaces' To Children In Govt Schools: Manish Sisodia
Over 200 school principals from all across Delhi attended the event
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Delhi government aims to provide "dignified education spaces" to all children in government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and instructed principals to set minimum benchmarks regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment. Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, was speaking during an interaction with the principals of government schools in Delhi. Over 200 school principals from all across Delhi attended the event.

The interaction between Sisodia and the principals was centred around academic priorities of the Delhi government schools, cleanliness and maintenance of classrooms and developing a positive classroom culture, an official statement said. "Sisodia instructed the school principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment," the statement said.

"In the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools and has given a great model of education," the minister said. Sisodia said it's now the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind, when we move ahead with the next session after summer vacation.

"The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Manish Sisodia Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: Afternoon Shift To Conclude Soon; Check Paper Analysis Of Shift 1
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: Afternoon Shift To Conclude Soon; Check Paper Analysis Of Shift 1
NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Questions, Practice These Papers Ahead Of Exam
NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Questions, Practice These Papers Ahead Of Exam
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Not To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Not To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Analysis: Students Found 'Maths Lengthy'; Check Experts' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 Analysis: Students Found 'Maths Lengthy'; Check Experts' Reactions
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 Tomorrow: Minimum Passing Marks, Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 Tomorrow: Minimum Passing Marks, Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................