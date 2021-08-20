AAP, BJP Cross Swords Over Mid-Day Meal Scheme

In a statement, AAP North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said a multi-crore scam was committed by the BJP-ruled North MCD in mid-day meals.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Madhya Pradesh: Registration For UG Courses Begins Today
US To Erase Student Debt For Those With Severe Disabilities
Celebrate Sanskrit Week From August 19 To 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
AAP, BJP Cross Swords Over Mid-Day Meal Scheme
AAP, BJP has crossed swords over mid-day meal scheme
New Delhi:

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led north municipal corporation replaced pulses with ‘kala chana’ and Vanaspati ghee with inferior Palmolein oil in ration kits provided to beneficiaries in Delhi, an allegation termed as "frivolous" by the saffron party. In a statement, AAP North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said a multi-crore scam was committed by the BJP-ruled North MCD in mid-day meals.

"The BJP-led North MCD committed this scam despite knowing that poor children will suffer due to it. The civic body has replaced 'dal' with 'kala chana' and Vanaspati ghee with inferior Palmolein oil," he said.

Mr Goel further alleged that even the weight of the dry ration kits given to children has been tampered with, and that North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel and BJP leaders are fully aware of this matter but they have not taken any action against it. He also warned the BJP that they will have to face the consequences of harassing the public like this, adding that people have made up their minds to overthrow the party from the MCD. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a "frivolous allegation" on North MCD with political bias.

"North DMC is distributing ‘chana dal’, cooking oil, among others, purchased from Kendriya Bhandar, to students. If at some places, Kabuli chana has been distributed in place of ‘dal’, AAP should know that Kabuli Chana is better and costlier than ‘dal’.

When costlier things purchased from a government agency are being given, where is a scam? Soon, North DMC will distribute rice and wheat too," he said.

The BJP leader added that it will be better if AAP stops political maligning of BJP-ruled MCD and ask the Delhi government to release student ration funds for the current quarter “which it is not releasing even as half the quarter is over".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mid Day meal Mid Day meal scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports
Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports
Schools In Himachal Pradesh To Stay Closed Till August 28
Schools In Himachal Pradesh To Stay Closed Till August 28
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Date Announced; Details Here
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Date Announced; Details Here
Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................