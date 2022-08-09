Aam Admi Party Volunteers To Adopt Government-Run Primary Schools In Goa

  • Home
The Aam Admi Party's (AAP's) Goa unit president Amit Palekar claimed that the state government wants to merge or shut primary schools that are functioning with just one teacher or less number of students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 2:13 pm IST | Source: PTI
Image credit: careers360
Panaji:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday volunteered to adopt government-run primary schools that are either likely to be closed down or merged with other institutions due to low enrollment.

Speaking to reporters, the AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar claimed that the state government wants to merge or shut primary schools that are functioning with just one teacher or less number of students. Mr Palekar, who met the director of education Shailesh Zingade, said the party can adopt such schools and make a difference the way its government has done in Delhi schools.

“Don't look at us as a political party. We are willing to come forward and help to ensure that no student drops out of schools due to this decision by the state government," the AAP leader said. He further said that many of the students won’t be able to travel to far-off places to attend schools and they would rather drop out.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

primary students AAP Governement
