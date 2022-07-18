Aam Aadmi Party MP Commits To Donate Entire Salary For Higher Education Of Punjabi Students

  • Home
AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced he will donate his entire salary and that of his staff to support higher education of students coming from economically weaker sections in Punjab.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 8:53 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Newly elected AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday announced he will donate his entire salary and that of his staff to support higher education of students coming from economically weaker sections in Punjab. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab took oath on Monday and committed to donate his entire salary for higher education of "Punjab students" during his six-year term.

"After Ardaas at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, took oath in Parliament as MP Rajya Sabha & Committed to donate all mine & staff salary for higher education of economically weak Punjabi students," Mr Sahney tweeted.

Mr Sahney, elected to Rajya Sabha last month, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist. He is the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, which is functional in 22 countries.

Mr Sahney had helped in evacuating 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights at his own expense to Kabul after Taliban took over Afghanistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

