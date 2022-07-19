  • Home
Aadhaar To Be Mandatory For EWS Admissions In Delhi Private Schools From Next Year: Directorate Of Education

EWS Admission: The entire aim behind mandating the Aadhar card for admission process is in the interest of the deserving eligible applicants, DoE said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 4:52 pm IST
Aadhaar will be made mandatory for EWS admissions in Delhi private schools from 2023-24
New Delhi:

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has made Aadhaar mandatory for admissions to private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories from the next academic session 2023-24.

The Delhi government’s DoE in a statement issued in this regard said: “After due deliberations, it has been decided by the Competent Authority of GNCTD that the Aadhaar Card is must to achieve the legitimate goal i.e. to ensure the fair, transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process.”

It further added: “The entire aim behind mandating the Aadhar card for admission process is in the interest of the deserving eligible applicants entitled to avail the benefits of Free and Compulsory Education under Section 12 (1) (c) of RTE Act, 2009 and to curb the malpractices adopted by several applicants by filling multiple application to increase their chances unfairly for selection.”

In the past, the Directorate said, the DoE has noticed that multiple applications are being filed by an applicant in order to increase the probabilities of their selection in the computerized draw of lots by manipulating addresses, names, or any other related personal details and such applicants were also seen getting admissions in the multiple schools.

“This malpractice results into defeat of the beneficial scheme implemented for the admission of the bonafide EWS/DG and CWSN category students,” it added.

The DoE, however, clarified that the information collected from the Aadhar Card at the time of registration of the application form will be only minimal and limited to details contained therein including personal details like biometrics will be not stored or shared with any other agency.

