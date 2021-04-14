  • Home
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 3:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to large scale spread of coronavirus infections.

