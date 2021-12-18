  • Home
  • Education
  • XAT 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time

XAT 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website- xatonline.in. The management entrance is scheduled to be conducted on January 2

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 18, 2021 5:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2022, Registration Begins
XAT 2021 Result Announced; XLRI Releases Scorecard At Xlri.ac.in
XLRI To Release XAT 2021 Results Soon; Check Details Here
XAT 2021: XLRI To Close Answer Key Challenge Window Today
XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Answer Key; Check Details Here
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
XAT 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
XAT 2022 will be held on January 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

XAT 2022 Admit Card: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022. The candidates who have applied for the entrance can able to download the hall ticket from December 20 onwards, as mentioned on the official website.

Recommended: Attempt XAT FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

The candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website- xatonline.in using their XAT 2022 Id and date of birth. The admit cards of XAT 2022 will mention details of the candidates including XAT application numbers, XAT 2022 roll numbers and the exam centres.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- xatonline.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the pop-up window, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Insert the XAT 2022 Id and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the XAT 2022 admit cards

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

XAT is conducted by the XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). To be eligible to apply for XAT, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 B-schools for the admission.

For details on XAT 2022, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.

Click here for more Education News
XAT Results XAT Scorecard XAT Admit Card XAT Hall Ticket XAT Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy
NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'
Rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam On December 23, Admit Cards Out
Rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam On December 23, Admit Cards Out
Supreme Court Allows Engineering, Other Courses Admissions Till Dec 31: Karnataka Minister
Supreme Court Allows Engineering, Other Courses Admissions Till Dec 31: Karnataka Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................