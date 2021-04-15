Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh has closed all schools till May 25 and postponed Class 10, 12 board exams till May 20

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that all schools in the state will be closed till May 15 and UP Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20. The new dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be decided in the first week of May, an official said. The Uttar Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to start on May 8.

"Schools up to Class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20," the official said.

The decision was announced following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state has also imposed a night curfew from 8 pm till 7 in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The districts are in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)