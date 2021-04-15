  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Schools In Uttar Pradesh Shut Till May 15

COVID-19: Schools In Uttar Pradesh Shut Till May 15

UP Schools News: All schools in the state will be closed till May 15 and UP Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 2:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Not Yet Thought Of Cancelling Goa Board Exams: Chief Minister
Chorus Grows Louder For Cancellation Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams; No Decision By CBSE Yet
Madhya Pradesh: Pre-Board Exam From Home, Outstation Students To Submit Copies In Nearest Schools
Madhya Pradesh Announces Summer Vacation For Classes 1 To 8
Gujarat: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Non-Admission Of Around 10,000 EWS Category Students In Schools
Rajasthan To Promote Classes 6, 7 Students Without Exams
COVID-19: Schools In Uttar Pradesh Shut Till May 15
Uttar Pradesh has closed all schools till May 25 and postponed Class 10, 12 board exams till May 20
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that all schools in the state will be closed till May 15 and UP Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20. The new dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be decided in the first week of May, an official said. The Uttar Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to start on May 8.

Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards

"Schools up to Class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20," the official said.

The decision was announced following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state has also imposed a night curfew from 8 pm till 7 in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The districts are in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Live | Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Punjab Government To Promote Students Of Classes 5, 8, 10 Without Exams
Punjab Government To Promote Students Of Classes 5, 8, 10 Without Exams
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................