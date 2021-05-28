SRMJEEE 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link

SRMJEEE 2021 result declared

SRMJEEE 2021 result has been announced at the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared in SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam can check their results using their user ID and password. SRM University held the examination on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode. Students could take the test from their home in a proctored mode due to the surge in Covid cases.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam will be conducted on July 25 and 26.

SRMJEEE Result 2021 Direct Link

How To Check SRMJEEE Phase I Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM University-- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result link

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your login ID and password

Step 5: Once you click on the ‘submit’ button, the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase I result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, take a printout, and keep its hard copy for future reference

What's Next?

Candidates who secure the SRMJEE 2021 minimum passing marks will be further invited for counselling and the admission process. The counselling letter of the successful candidates will be available on the official website-- srmist.edu.in

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the schedule provided by SRM University. Candidates must carry all the original documents to the SRMJEEE counselling centres.

After the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Exam 2021

The registration process is on and the last date to submit the SRMJEEE application form is July 20. The mock test of the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam will be released on July 23. SRMJEEE Phase 2 result will be released on July 29.

In case any candidate is not happy with the marks scored by them, they can appear for the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam.